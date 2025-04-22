T-Mobile unwrapped two new plans today called “Experience More” and “Experience Beyond.” They are introducing these as a response to Verizon pushing out an upgrade to its Unlimited Ultimate plan and a promise not to raise prices for 3 years. And it’s obvious that this is in response, because they are targeting the same areas that Verizon upgraded, while promising an even longer price lock (5 years vs. 3 years).

Here’s everything you need to know, including the biggest one out of the gate.

Taxes and fees no longer included and not part of the 5-year price lock. So what’s new with Experience More and Experience Beyond? Well, there are some upgrades, but just be clear of one thing – the price may look $5 cheaper, but T-Mobile is not including fees and taxes in the price. You’ll pay for those separately now. In the fine print, T-Mobile is saying directly that there may be a 5-year price guarantee, but “exclusions like taxes & fees apply,” so only your “price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data” won’t go up. Everything else is fair game.

The 5-year price guarantee is only for the new Experience plans.

As for the plans themselves, Experience More includes all of the plan features of Go5G Plus, but it gets more hotspot data and access to T-Satellite with Starlink for free through the end of the year. Experience Beyond gets everything in Go5G Next, plus there is more hotspot data, international data, North America data, and T-Satellite access going forward. Below is the T-Mobile breakdown of the plan features.

To be more specific on the changes, here’s a clearer list:

Experience More ($85) : Everything in Go5G Plus, as well as 60GB high-speed hotspot data (up from 50GB), and access to T-Satellite with Starlink through 2025 (likely charged for it after that). And that’s it. The price per line is $5 lower than Go5G Plus, but again, you’ll have to pay separately for taxes and fees, which can go up at any time.

: Everything in Go5G Plus, as well as 60GB high-speed hotspot data (up from 50GB), and access to T-Satellite with Starlink through 2025 (likely charged for it after that). And that’s it. The price per line is $5 lower than Go5G Plus, but again, you’ll have to pay separately for taxes and fees, which can go up at any time. Experience Beyond ($100): This plan has everything in Go5G Next with an upgrade to 250GB of high-speed hotspot data (up from 50GB), 30GB high-speed data in Canada/Mexico per month (up from 15GB), and 15GB of high-speed data when traveling internationally (up from 5GB). T-Satellite is included with the plan, and it should be there beyond 2025. Taxes and fees are not included in this price either.

This sure looks like T-Mobile adding data to features that are probably not used often, so it’s easy for them to do so, all while removing the included taxes and fees, which they can charge separately for and adjust as needed.

Go5G Next getting same benefits. T-Mobile does mention in their press release that all of these features “will be rolling out soon to existing Go5G Next customers too,” so that seems almost more important. As long as there isn’t a price increase when they do so, I don’t see a reason to switch unless we all assume a price increase is on the way. And it likely is, otherwise the price guarantee wouldn’t only be for the new Experience plans.

We’ll have more on this soon enough. The new plans go live April 23.

// T-Mobile