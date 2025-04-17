Following reports of upcoming changes to the Unlimited Ultimate plan, Verizon has now confirmed that their most expensive plan has gotten better without a price increase. They’ve updated the plan page without even mentioning it publicly, which is weird because these are certainly noteworthy changes to be talked about.

For those on Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate, here is everything new as of today.

Unlimited Mobile Hotspot: Verizon is now giving Unlimited Ultimate customers unlimited use of their hotspot to a certain degree. This isn’t truly unlimited, but the cap has now been raised from a hard 60GB per month to 200GB per month. That means 200GB of premium speed data that then drops to 6Mbps speeds for data beyond that. The previous speed drops were 3Mbps on 5G UW and 600Kbps on 5G/4G LTE, so that 6Mbps speed following 200GB is still pretty solid.

International data increase to 15GB: When traveling, Unlimited Ultimate now offers 15GB of high speed data per month, followed by speeds of 1.5Mbps. This perk used to only get you 10GB per month followed by 2G speeds. You do still get unlimited talk and text when in Mexico and Canada, along with 2GB of data per day.

(Not New) International Calling from the US: The next perk that we thought was new was international calling from the US. However, Verizon appears to have just changed the verbiage some and is now pointing out that it is their Global Choice being included in the plan. With Unlimited Ultimate, you get international calling to a single country of your choice from a group of 140 countries. You get 300 minutes to call that country, followed by discounted rates after those minutes are used. Again, this was previous included, they are just now confirming it is simply Global Choice.

(Not New) Enhanced video calling and 4K video streaming: Verizon is also pointing out on the plan page more prominently that it has included enhanced video calling and 4K streaming, but those aren’t new either. Enhanced video calling was previously included, as was 4K streaming when connected to 5G UW. You still get dropped to 1080p when not on 5G UW.

And, well, that’s it. You get two pretty major upgrades to hotspot and international data usage at no extra cost. The plan pricing remains the same at $90 for single lines with autopay.

