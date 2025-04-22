The Galaxy S24 series of devices has entered Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program, meaning that if you go to Samsung’ website to try to buy last year’s models, you’ll likely only find the Re-Newed options. Actually, I’m looking at it now and you can find the base Galaxy S24, but there’s no S24+ or Ultra available for purchase.

Certified Re-Newed means Samsung has taken phones and refurbished them to like-new condition. Following this process, each Galaxy S24 model smartphone comes with a one-year warranty, the same warranty offered on brand new Galaxy phones. When it comes to the secondary market, you won’t usually get that kind of warranty.

So how much can you save? The Galaxy S24 starts at $669, S24+ at $799, and the S24 Ultra at $1,019. Samsung will also take trade-in devices toward the purchase of these phones, but you won’t ever see deals like free doubled storage or enhanced trade-in values.

If you’re looking for a like-new Galaxy device at a discounted price, these are a reliable and good option.