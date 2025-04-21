Droid Life

Galaxy S25 Lineup Gets April Security Patch

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung is shipping out the latest security patch to owners of the Galaxy S25 series, that being the April patch.

The changelog is beyond generic. It says, “The current software update provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That’s not a lot to go on, but that’s par for the course when it comes to these monthly updates.

Below are the updated software version build numbers.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S25: S931USQU2AYD9
  • Galaxy S25+: S936USQU2AYD9
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938USQU2AYD9

