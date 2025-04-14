After confirming that the OnePlus 13T was indeed a real device that could launch as early as this month, OnePlus has continued to tease their upcoming small flagship. Since that April 1 reveal, the President of OnePlus China Louis Lee, has continued to share details in typical OnePlus fashion.

For example, he has already said to expect a battery larger than 6000mAh, a new “shortcut key” that could be the replacement for the alert slider, and an onboard “Esports Wi-Fi Chip G1.” Rumors also have this device running a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. At this point, we really are expecting a true flagship-level phone that’s in a smaller package than we usually get.

As we ended last week, Lee shared the image below of the device balancing on a pen. The idea here is that the device is perfectly balanced in weight, with its 185g body. As you can see from the picture, the device will also bring a square design, similar to an iPhone or the Pixel 9 series, which is quite the dramatic change in aesthetic for OnePlus. The new shortcut key is also featured here.

Overall, this OnePlus 13T is looking like it could be a winner. Unfortunately, we have no idea if it’ll launch here. Drama with China and the US is not making the future of OnePlus here look bright at the moment. The company still has not mentioned why the OnePlus Watch 3 is now 50% higher in price, although we can probably all make some proper guesses.

Even without a confirmation of a US launch, we’re going to continue keeping an eye on the story of the OnePlus 13T.

// Weibo