The Alert Slider on OnePlus hardware is like sesame seeds on a hamburger bun. Or maybe like chocolate syrup on a sundae? It’s a great hardware feature that is essentially part of OnePlus’ history. However, this week, OnePlus announced it’s time to talk about the Alert Slider.

Since the beginning, the Alert Slider has been used to simply toggle between sound profiles, such as ring, vibrate, and silent mode. And sure, that’s a small bit of dedicated space on the device for such a simple task, but let’s be real, the Alert Slider is awesome. It’s a simple little switch and allows me to control sound without having to turn on the phone’s display. It works well and that’s what we like about it.

As detailed by OnePlus on its community forum, it’s time for the Alert Slider to evolve. And we suppose the natural evolution for a slider is turning it into a button, as the great Creator would have intended. Details on the actual button are not provided, but OnePlus wants it to do more than just change sound profiles.

Smartphones today aren’t just tools packed with industry-leading specs (though we’ve got that covered). They’re intelligent companions. The new smart button is designed for that future, delivering a more personalized experience. Imagine a button that adapts to you. Whether you’re a power user or prefer simplicity, this button works for you, not the other way around. Wherever life takes you, it seamlessly fits your lifestyle. It’s an innovation that is not just smart but intuitively yours.

OnePlus also says that changing it to a button can allow them to, “explore new layouts, and make structural improvements.”

OnePlus is currently accepting feedback on this move via its forum, so if you’re someone who is extremely displeased by this news — first, I’d tell you to count backwards from 10 and think about what you’re really upset about. Then, let’s head over to OnePlus and talk about the little slider issue.

I joke, but I’m with the people on this. The alert slider and its simplistic function is what makes it so great. I swear, if this slider changes to an “AI-powered” button, I might lose it.

// OnePlus