This past weekend was supposed to be a big one for anyone with a Galaxy S24 series device, Galaxy Z Fold 6, or Galaxy Z Flip 6. That’s because Samsung started the rollout of its massive One UI 7 update last week and the weekend presented an opportunity for folks to find time to update. As it turns out, there may have been a stop to it all.

Yesterday morning, @UniverseIce, a frequent leaker of Samsung info, dropped onto to Twitter to suggest that Samsung had found a “serious bug” and suspended rollout of the update in all countries, including China. They have since followed up by claiming the bug had to do with unlocking devices.

Samsung has not confirmed any sort of pause. Some industries watchers have noticed that update files from Samsung have been pulled from servers, so this may be a real-deal pause.

We’re basically just going off of these various reports. We’ll provide an update on the situation if Samsung gives any official word.

UPDATE: Samsung has apparently confirmed to some media that the rollout has been paused and that new availability will be provided soon.

“The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.”

So, friends with any of the devices I mentioned above, did you receive the update? If so, any bugs?