OnePlus first introduced the new OnePlus Watch 3 to us back in February, only to have to delay it slightly after making a typo on the case. That typo read “Meda in China” and (obviously) should have read “Made in China,” since OnePlus is a Chinese company and makes their devices there. That delay, which likely required a new batch of watches made and an additional shipment to the US, might have just killed the watch.

That last part might sound extreme, but as the device has returned for sale, OnePlus is now pricing the OnePlus Watch 3 at $499. Originally, the OnePlus Watch 3 was going to be available for $329 with discounts bringing it down to just $299. It was a well-priced watch with a full suite of features that we really liked in our review. In fact, we basically told you to buy it over any other Wear OS watch.

Now that the price is at $499, do we still recommend it? Look, it’s still the same excellent watch, but that price hurts. There are several other options for much less than $500. The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349 and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 can be had for as little as $299. Even Samsung’s ridiculously expensive Galaxy Watch Ultra can probably be purchased for around $500 with discounts at any moment.

The folks at Android Police first spotted the price change and reached out to OnePlus for comment. OnePlus had no real response, saying the following:

“We don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”

You know why the price is up to $499, right? It’s tariffs. Of course it’s tariffs. OnePlus makes everything in China and recent tariffs imposed on imported goods from there are extremely high. Tariffs are taxes on you, the consumer, and this is a prime example of that.

So far, the OnePlus 13 and other products from OnePlus have not seen price increases, but if they need to ship any additional devices over, there could very well be price bumps. The future of OnePlus is looking weird at the moment.

