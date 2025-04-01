It’s tough to take anything you see on the internet seriously today, so take this story knowing that April 1 is apparently alive and well. However, OnePlus appears to have confirmed that they are making a OnePlus 13T, which would be a smaller version of the OnePlus 13 that still packs quite the punch.

For those needing a bit of background, rumors of a smaller OnePlus 13 have been floating around for weeks if not months at this point. We’ve been keeping a bit of an eye on it, hoping that it is a true flagship phone in a smaller body and eventually arrives in the US. This is the type of phone we need and is a big part of the reason we love Google’s Pixel 9 Pro, the non-XL version.

Today, as a part of April Fools’ Day, OnePlus posted a pretty silly video where they unveiled new (and absolutely fake) products, one being Thor’s hammer. But at the end of the video, they pushed through the screenshot you are seeing below of a red phone box with “OnePlus 13T” printed on it. In a translation of the text, it is referred to as a “Small, beautiful and powerful” phone that is “coming this month.” Using an April Fools prank to draw attention to a real product is absolutely a thing that companies do, which is why we think this part is real.

Rumors around this device suggest a 6.3″ flat OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, massive 6200mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and dual 50MP cameras. If true, those would be the specs of a flagship-level device, only in a smaller package. It would be awesome to see, especially with all of the improvements we’ve seen to OnePlus’ OxygenOS through Android 15.

So “coming this month” should mean an April unveiling at the least and we’ll be paying close attention as the month progresses. There is currently no word on a possible North America launch.

