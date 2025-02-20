There may still be a future where the OnePlus Watch 3 isn’t permanently branded with a typo, but as of today, an early batch of the watch will be somewhat of a collector’s item. As you can see in the image below, the OnePlus Watch 3, which was presumably “made in China,” does not say so correctly.

Our review unit says “Meda in China” on the back case, as do all of the other review units floating around it seems. Folks at reddit spotted it and we can only hope the typo was caught by OnePlus before full production started and units shipped to your wrists.

It’s really not a big deal and obviously does not affect the watch, but you don’t often see a typo like this slip all of the way through to a unit that we get to test. It’s just funny, if anything, or maybe a way for OnePlus to avoid tariffs.🤨

Let us know if you bought one and what it says on the back case. Might be fun to track how many say it before OnePlus makes the adjustment.