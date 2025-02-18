We have a new Wear OS watch to slap on the wrist! The OnePlus Watch 3 is official and open for pre-orders at a very competitive price, especially when you consider the specs, design, and set of features.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is a true competitor to the best watch from Samsung and it is without a doubt a major upgrade over Google’s Pixel Watch 3. For this device, OnePlus is giving us a slightly bigger 1.5″ display with smaller bezels (made of titanium too) and a sapphire crystal cover glass. They are also including a rotating crown after hearing complaints of it missing from the OnePlus Watch 2 series. Now, you can navigate UI elements with greater ease, just by twisting the crown.

We have peak brightness up to 2200nits, an LTPO display that can drop to 1Hz to extend battery life, and a battery that weighs in at a whopping 631mAh. OnePlus suggests up to 16-day battery life when in power saving mode or 5-day battery when in its standard mode, called Smart Mode. In my testing so far, I’m seeing 3 days of battery life when in Smart Mode with the always-on display active, or a full 4 days with AOD off. Still, that’s pretty great.

Inside the stainless steel case that is 47mm, we have a Snapdragon W5 chip working with a new BES2800 MCU efficiency chip. Like the OnePlus Watch 2, this dual-chip setup allows the watch to run both Wear OS (for heavier app actions) and RTOS (for efficient stuff). The combination of those two is where we get such good battery life, as the watch smartly switches between each chip depending on the need. What I’ll tell you is that you’ll likely never know which chip is running at a time, because OnePlus has done such an excellent job in Smart Mode of making the performance super smooth at all times. There’s some magic going on here.

This watch certainly has a health focus, with new temperature sensor accompanying the heart rate and pulse oximeter sensors. Outside of the US, this watch will even run an ECG analyzer, but here you can also run a 60 second health checkup to monitor heart rate, SpO2, vascular health, wrist temperature, sleep, and both physical and

mental wellbeing. This watch can track over 100 sports modes, your sleep (with deep details), and has all of the Wear OS app selection you’d expect.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specs:

OS : Wear OS 5 + RTOS

: Wear OS 5 + RTOS Display : 1.50″ LTPO AMOLED (466×466), sapphire cover glass

: 1.50″ LTPO AMOLED (466×466), sapphire cover glass Case : Black stainless steel, Silver stainless steel

: Black stainless steel, Silver stainless steel Bezel : Black titanium, Silver titanium

: Black titanium, Silver titanium Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2800BP

: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2800BP Battery : 631mAh, PIN charging

: 631mAh, PIN charging Memory : 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Durability : 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H

: 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC

: Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC GPS : Dual-frequency L1+L5

: Dual-frequency L1+L5 Sensors : Optical heart rate, pulse oximeter, temperature sensor, Barometer

: Optical heart rate, pulse oximeter, temperature sensor, Barometer Size: 47.6 x 46.6 x 11.75mm, 81g (with strap)

The OnePlus Watch 3 goes up for pre-order today, February 18, and is expected to launch on February 25. If you pre-order or purchase any time between February 18 and March 31, you can save $30 by using code TIME1010 during checkout. That brings the price of the OnePlus Watch 3 from $329 down to $299.

We’ve been testing the OnePlus Watch 3 for a couple for a couple of weeks now and will have a review for you shortly. So far, though, it’s been an excellent smartwatch.

Shop OnePlus Watch 3