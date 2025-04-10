I’m sure all of you Galaxy S24 owners noticed the date, and yes it is indeed April 10 and Samsung appears to have started rolling out One UI 7 to your phones. Well, it has at least started for folks with unlocked models, many of which were in the One UI 7 beta program.

The folks over at the One UI subreddit started a megathread this morning for everyone to be able to share if they had received the update or not, as Samsung had promised. Within the past few hours, I’ve seen several comments suggesting they were able to update their Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Again, the theme I’m seeing mostly involves those who were in the One UI 7 beta program. In fact, the update screen for these beta testers is a “Thank you” from the Samsung One UI Beta Team to those participating, which we can see from this user. The build they are receiving is S928U1UEU4BYCH on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

To check for the update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

Let us know if you get it! Be sure to specify your phone, country, and carrier.

NOTE: We’ll also be on the lookout for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 updates, since those were scheduled to start today as well. I’ve seen at least a couple of people claim to have received it, but those numbers aren’t stacking like those with a Galaxy S24 series.