Samsung’s latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, are now available for purchase. If you missed the pre-order period, no worries as Samsung still has great offers.

There are two models, Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+. We have a full writeup of the tablet differences and specs here, but the main takeaway is that Samsung produced a fine lineup of specs along with a lot of AI extras to offer two solid buying options. Considering they start at $499, the new tablets won’t break the bank, so that’s good.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at $499 for the WiFi-only model, but thanks to current trade-in offers, you can get it for as low as $199. If you need the larger model, Tab S10 FE+, you can snag it for as low as $299 (starting price is $649).

Both tablets are available for purchase and immediate shipping (or in-store pickup) over on Samsung’s website.