Customers of AT&T will soon have to consider adjusting how they pay their bills if they want to keep autopay and paperless billing discounts at their highest levels. AT&T has spent the past couple of days informing customers that they really want you to pay for your bill each month with a bank account/ACH and not a debit card.

The news reached customers earlier in the week that AT&T is dropping the $10 per month autopay discount to $5 per month for those who use a debit card. AT&T actually confirmed this upcoming change in March, but only this week did the full rollout of notices kickoff.

About 2 years ago, AT&T forced customers who were receiving a $10 discount from autopay with credit cards to switch over to debit cards to maintain the full discount, leaving credit cards at $5 per month. This change will also impact those who stuck with credit cards, as their $5 discount is going away completely.

Starting April 24, if you want to keep the full $10 per month discount on your wireless lines, you will have to switch over to a bank account/ACH payment method. Yes, AT&T wants you to give them your bank account info in exchange for a bigger monthly discount. If you aren’t uncomfortable with that, you can stick with debit cards and receive $5 per month. If you were hanging onto the $5 discount from credit cards, again, that discount is completely going away.

The list of plans impacted by this change is as follows:

AT&T Unlimited Starter SL

AT&T Unlimited Extra EL

AT&T Unlimited Premium PL

AT&T Unlimited Starter

AT&T Unlimited Extra

AT&T Unlimited Elite

AT&T Unlimited Premium

AT&T 4GB

AT&T Value Plus

AT&T Value Plus VL

AT&T Value Plus 2GB

AT&T Unlimited 55+

AT&T DataConnect 50/100GB

Legacy DataConnect 15/25/35/40GB

AT&T Accessibility Plan

AT&T is not alone in doing this. Both Verizon and T-Mobile have made similar moves in recent years.

// AT&T

Cheers Dan!