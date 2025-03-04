For months we have been testing Android 15 QPR2, knowing that it would release in March as a major quarterly update. It has dropped today as the March Pixel update, and it also happens to be the March Pixel Feature Drop with at least a dozen new features for Pixel owners to take advantage of.

This new March update for Google’s Pixel line-up will begin hitting devices starting today and could then take a week to finish rollout depending on carrier and device. We always hope these things ship immediately, but there really are carrier hang-ups from time-to-time that slow things down.

As for which devices are receiving the March Pixel update, the full list includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The newest members of the family, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all included as well. I’d imagine we will be adding the Pixel 9a to the list before long.

Here are the builds for your specific Pixel model:

Global

Pixel 6: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 6 Pro: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 6a: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 7: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 7 Pro: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 7a: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel Tablet: BP1A.250305.020.T2

Pixel Fold: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 8: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 8 Pro: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 8a: BP1A.250305.019

Pixel 9: BP1A.250305.020

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250305.020

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250305.020

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250305.020

Taiwan+EMEA

Pixel 9: BP1A.250305.020.A2

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250305.020.A2

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250305.020.A2

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250305.020.A2

March Pixel update bug fixes

Apps

Fix for stability or performance with certain apps using WebView*[2]

Audio

Fix for issues with adjusting call volume on calls over BT headsets*[3]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability in certain conditions*[2]

Display & Graphics

Fix for display stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme in launcher preview to not match with the selected wallpaper in certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with home screen icons to appear transparent after unlocking or switching apps in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with switching between apps when using third party launchers in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with themed icons in certain conditions*[3]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[3]

————————————————————————————

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific.

*[1] Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

*[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: