Pixel Screenshots launched with the Pixel 9 series, being one of those AI-powered features that Google highlighted considerably at launch. Since then, we’ve seen a few improvements here and there, but ultimately, I have yet to use it with any sort of regularity.

While the idea is completely justifiable by Google to create Pixel Screenshots, we’re just not sure average users take screenshots in the way Google thinks we do. For me, I’m hardly taking a screenshot to actually take information from it, so utilizing Pixel Screenshots would mean I’d have to fundamentally change the way I use screenshots. I doubt that’s happening.

In addition, what we really wish is that the Screenshots features were simply baked into Google Photos, allowing there to be one less app I need to do stuff. Google Photos is already quite powerful, so we wonder why Google felt this was necessary. Since my screenshots already end up in there, it would make sense, right?

If you utilize Pixel Screenshots the way Google intended, we would love to hear how and why. Are we in some weird minority that doesn’t use this app or are you a Pixel 9 user that also has yet to even use this app? Let us know!