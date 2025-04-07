We have arrived at April 7 and that means it’s time for the massive rollout of One UI 7 updates to start landing on devices not named “Galaxy S25.” The first of those devices scheduled to see One UI 7 as early as today is the Galaxy S24 series.

According to reports out of Korea, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are indeed receiving One UI 7 updates as build S928NKSU4BYCG. The update weighs in at roughly 5.2GB, so make sure you have plenty of space available in the coming days to prepare.

I mention the arrival in that way because the US is not expected to see One UI 7 updates until April 10, 3 days from now. Samsung initially provided April 7 as the start date, but has since clarified rollout timing for several countries, including the US. April 10 is our day, and we could see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 see updates on that date as well.

For those who don’t own any of the devices I just mentioned, don’t worry, your updates could arrive within a week if you own a Galaxy S23, Flip 5, or Fold 5. Galaxy Tab S10 owners should start to see updates this month too. After those devices see updates, we’ll then start the watch process for even older devices like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, both of which are expected to see One UI 7. Here’s the full list of eligible One UI 7 devices.

Apologies if you got excited at One UI 7 today and happen to live in the US. However, you only have a couple of days left to wait.

