Samsung has already told us when the major One UI 7 updates start for devices like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. We also know the entire list of devices expected to receive this update, with devices as old as the Galaxy S21 seeing it at some point over the coming weeks/months. For those who want more specifics on rollout timing, one of Samsung’s non-US newsrooms has given us a pretty clear timeline. If this is accurate, it sure looks like Samsung is planning to crank out One UI 7 updates in a hurry.

We know for sure that Samsung plans to launch One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on April 10. They’ve confirmed that date for the US, which is shortly after Korea begins updating devices on April 7. Beyond that, the rest of the schedule was up in the air, although we somewhat expected it to be quick. After all, Samsung has been testing One UI 7 publicly since December.

The Samsung newsroom for the Czech Republic has laid out a One UI 7 update schedule that looks like the following:

April 10 : Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6

: Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 “A week later” – April 14 or so : Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5

: Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Mid-April : Galaxy Tab S10 series

: Galaxy Tab S10 series “A week later” in April : Galaxy Tab S9 series

: Galaxy Tab S9 series “End of April: Galaxy Tab S8 series

You’ll notice that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and older foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are not listed. The only mention from this specific newsroom is the Galaxy S22, and they gave it a “coming weeks” timeline. So for anything older than the Galaxy S23, it could be a longer wait. Still, we’re talking about 2 years of phone releases all getting One UI 7 within a week of each other. Not bad.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the updates begin.

// Samsung