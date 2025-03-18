We have known for a couple of weeks now that Samsung was planning to release the stable version of One UI 7 at some point in April, we just didn’t know specifics on timing. As of this week, we now know exactly when Samsung plans to push out one of its biggest updates in recent memory.

That date is April 7. In a short announcement, Samsung said that One UI 7 will “begin rolling out on April 7” and will only expand over the weeks to follow. The list of devices to initially receive the update include the entire Galaxy S24 series, which makes sense since it has been in beta since last year. We’ll also see updates on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to start, followed by the Galaxy S23 series, Fold 5 and Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

One UI 7 will begin rolling out on April 7, expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

As for the order and timing for each device, Samsung did not get into those details outside of the S24/Fold6/Flip6 being first. Basically, we’re all looking to April 7 to see which devices see the update right out of the gate beyond those first few. One thing to keep in mind is timing depending on market. There is a good chance that the update starts in Korea first on Samsung’s line-up of devices before landing in the US.

Of course, we’ll keep you up-to-date on the rollout.

We made it, guys!

