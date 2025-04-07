A month ago, Google started to rollout one of Gemini Live’s most important abilities, a way for AI to use your phone’s camera or see what’s on your screen in order to return info. It’s powerful because it brings Gemini into your world, not just as a prompt, but an AI essentially seeing what you see in order to bring back the best results. Today, Google says that all Gemini app users with a Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 series phone should have access to this new capability at no cost.

I’ll just note before we get into this, that even as someone who rarely dips into the world of AI and is skeptical of almost all of it, this is pretty slick and I haven’t quite figured out yet just how I’ll use it going forward.

How this works (in the quickest way) is you fire up Gemini and then tap the button that says “Share screen with Live.” This will activate Gemini Live for those casual AI conversations, but it lets Gemini see your screen for questions or analysis. It can either look at whatever is on your screen or you could then open your camera to let it see your real world. You can also just open a Gemini Live conversation and now find camera and screen share shortcuts next to the pause/stop buttons.

I used this today for a couple of items. The first, which you can see above, was to identify the dish in a photo (which it properly noticed was shakshuka) and then get me a recipe. It even asked during that conversation if I had any food allergies it should know about in order to fine-tune the results it brought back. For the other request, I fired up my camera, pointed it at my coffee mug and made sure there were some other objects in the background. I keep a Jigglypuff figure on my desk, so I asked Gemini if there were any Pokemon around. It found the “pink” figure and asked if it should identify it, so I confirmed that it should. It quickly realized, even in my dimly lit office space, that it was indeed Jigglypuff. Pretty cool.

Like with almost all AI, Google thinks you’ll use this to brainstorm ideas or become more organized. They like to think of you using Gemini and Gemini Live to get inspiration for a creative project, organizing your living room, getting shopping advice, or get feedback on work you’ve already done.

You’ll want to grab the latest Google App and Gemini updates through Google Play to get started. Oh, you’ll also need to own a Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 phone or have a subscription to Gemini Advanced.

UPDATE : Google is now calling this a part of a surprise April Pixel Feature Drop because they believe this is a big enough new feature.

// Google