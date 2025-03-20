Samsung’s One UI 7 update is a big one, not just in size and the amount of changes it brings, but in level of importance to Galaxy owners. People running a Galaxy device want to know for sure if their device is going to receive the update, so we’ve been attempting to have an official list from Samsung for quite a while. This week, we have the most updated list from Samsung.
The list aligns well with a leaked list from February, but this one is officially official, which is better. A past list from Samsung did not have the Galaxy S21 series, so the fact that it’s listed in the latest one is a good sight.
Below you can view the full list.
One UI 7 Eligible Models
Galaxy S Series
- Galaxy S24 Series
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 Series
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 Series
- Galaxy S21 Series
- Galaxy S21 FE
Galaxy Z Series
- Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy Tab Series
- Galaxy Tab S10 Series
- Galaxy Tab S9 Series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
- Galaxy Tab S8 Series
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The update is still scheduled to begin its rollout on April 7, which is right around the corner.
// Samsung
Collapse Show Comments
1 Comment