Samsung’s One UI 7 update is a big one, not just in size and the amount of changes it brings, but in level of importance to Galaxy owners. People running a Galaxy device want to know for sure if their device is going to receive the update, so we’ve been attempting to have an official list from Samsung for quite a while. This week, we have the most updated list from Samsung.

The list aligns well with a leaked list from February, but this one is officially official, which is better. A past list from Samsung did not have the Galaxy S21 series, so the fact that it’s listed in the latest one is a good sight.

Below you can view the full list.

One UI 7 Eligible Models

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The update is still scheduled to begin its rollout on April 7, which is right around the corner.

// Samsung