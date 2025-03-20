Droid Life

Official Updated List: Samsung Devices to Get One UI 7

Samsung’s One UI 7 update is a big one, not just in size and the amount of changes it brings, but in level of importance to Galaxy owners. People running a Galaxy device want to know for sure if their device is going to receive the update, so we’ve been attempting to have an official list from Samsung for quite a while. This week, we have the most updated list from Samsung.

The list aligns well with a leaked list from February, but this one is officially official, which is better. A past list from Samsung did not have the Galaxy S21 series, so the fact that it’s listed in the latest one is a good sight.

Below you can view the full list.

One UI 7 Eligible Models

Galaxy S Series

  • Galaxy S24 Series
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23 Series
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22 Series
  • Galaxy S21 Series
  • Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab Series

  • Galaxy Tab S10 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The update is still scheduled to begin its rollout on April 7, which is right around the corner.

