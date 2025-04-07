Samsung’s big beast of a watch is at one of its best prices ever at the moment. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a full $271 off and you don’t have to trade anything in to get that price.

Amazon has this stellar Galaxy Watch Ultra deal on the Titanium Gray model with an orange marine band attached. At $271 off, you are looking at a price of just $378, which is down from the full price of $649. You’ll also find a similarly great deal on the Titanium White version with a white marine strap for $384.

While a controversially design because of its similarities to the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung created a pretty incredible smartwatch with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It is a tank with all of the features you could need from a wearable and should be a device that will last for years and years. We generally appreciated what it was offering in our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, and would put it up next to the OnePlus Watch 3 as the two Wear OS watches most people should consider.

We aren’t sure why this discount is here, but we’ll take it. Go jump on it, as the price (or stock) probably won’t last long.

