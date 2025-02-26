At long last, it appears we have a tentative schedule for Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout. After what feels like a lot of waiting, the One UI 7 rollout will reportedly begin on April 18, according to internal documentation.

The document in question is said to be taken from a presentation provided by Samsung Romania, so these dates may be Samsung’s plan for Romania, but doesn’t mean it’s the company’s plan for the US market. We’ll have to wait and see, but these are the first dates we’ve actually seen besides a “Q1” statement from Samsung. At this point, we’ll take any sort of information we can get.

The Galaxy S24 series, along with the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are first in line for April 18, followed by the Galaxy S23 series and Z Fold 5/Z Flip 5 on April 25. From there, the updates stretch out into mid and late-May. It’s not an overly aggressive timeline, but Samsung does have a lot of devices to consider. At the end of the day, so long as bugs and issues are limited, owners will be fine.

Take a look at the timeline below. Again, if we see updated information specifically for the US market, we will update you. For now, I suppose we can lightly pencil in April 18 for the One UI 7 rollout.

One UI 7 Rollout Schedule

April 18

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

April 25

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy A54

May 16

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A53

May 23

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3

// reddit | GSMArena