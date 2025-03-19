Pixel 9a Joins the 7 Years of Updates Party

Not that this should surprise anyone who has been following the story of the Google Pixel phone in recent years, but we can confirm that the Pixel 9a will see the same level of support as the latest devices dating back to the Pixel 8 series. As a part of Google’s Pixel 9a announcement today, they added this latest mid-range device to the list of devices seeing more years of updates than just about any other phone in the industry.

What does that mean in terms of Pixel 9a updates? The Pixel 9a will receive 7 years of OS and security updates, as well as new and upgraded features from Pixel Feature Drops.

Again, this simply matches Google’s policy on updates dating back to the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. Of course, it also includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All of these devices will see 7 years of updates from the time each device “first became available on the Google Store in the US.” That’s the official wording.

While you can’t yet buy or pre-order the Pixel 9a (there’s a tiny delay), at least know that a $499 phone can receive as many updates as a $1,099 phone.

// Google