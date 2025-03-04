The March Pixel Feature Drop is here! Google is releasing the March Pixel update today as both the big quarterly update that should take care of bugs and introduce subtle changes in Android, but it’s also a feature drop that brings in tons of new features. If you own a Pixel device, from the Pixel 6 up through the new Pixel 9 series, you have new stuff on the way that you’ll soon be enjoying.

For this latest March Pixel Feature Drop, Google is adding anywhere from 10 to 15 new features across Pixel devices, plus they are expanding a bunch of AI features to new countries, satellite messaging to more carriers, and more.

If you recall, the December drop was a big one, but this is also a large update for Google’s devices. Here’s everything new!

What’s new in the March Pixel Feature Drop

Gemini Live video and screen sharing: We talked about this one yesterday, so just to recap, Google is bringing video and screen sharing to Gemini Live later this month. That means you’ll be able to fire up Gemini Live and then share your screen with it to carry on your conversation and get more info, or you could use your camera and point at objects in the wild to further that AI conversation.

AI-powered scam protection in calls and texts: Google is using AI to try and help you avoid being scammed and they are doing that with scam detection in both calls and texts. AI analyzes conversations on-device in real-time to try and catch a scammer saying something that you should be warned about. Your phone then pops-up messages to let you know that AI believes you could be within a scam attempt and you may need to take action.

They first started testing their AI-powered scam detection in calls back in November and are now doing the same in Google Messages. If a scam is detected, you’ll be given actionable items that can block and report those on the other end. In calls, you’ll see “Not a scam” and “End call” buttons, depending on the situation.

For calls, this is now available to the Pixel 9 in the US. For Messages, you’ll find this in the Pixel 6 and up (as well as in most Android phones). More info.

Pixel Fold adds video recording to Dual Screen: The Dual Screen feature from Google’s foldables is adding video capabilities on the older Pixel Fold with this update.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold adds Add Me to Dual Screen: For the 9 Pro Fold, Google has included its Add Me trick to Dual Screen, so now it should be easier than ever to take those shots and then add yourself into them.

GoPro camera streaming with Pixel 9: We’ll try to update this as we have more, but Google has worked out an integration with GoPro to let you stream with multiple cameras through your Pixel 9. You can see this in the image below-left, with Google announcing that through select social media apps, you can use this multi-camera feature to have more professional-looking shots with fun angles. You can apparently also use another Pixel devices for this.

Auto transcribe of audio files transferred to your phone in Recorder: Google is opening up the Recorder app to be more useful if you bring over recordings from another device. Now, on the Pixel 6+, you can bring in recordings and the Recorder app will attempt to automatically transcribe them for you. How cool is that?

Pixel Studio lets you create images of people now: This one could get interesting – Google is finally adding the ability for you to use Pixel Studio to create images with people in them. There should be guardrails in place, but you all know the world is about to test that. Styles like “video game” or “3D cartoon” are there, so have some fun, in safe and proper ways.

Find My Device adds people tracking: This is a part of the March Android feature drop, but yes, Pixel phones will also be able to track people and share their own location in the Find My Device app. It’ll receive an update with a new “People” tab in beta that lets you share, set time limits, and more.

Satellite messaging on Verizon, T-Mobile: On the Pixel 9 series, Google says that users can now connect to satellite messaging services from both Verizon and T-Mobile and text friends, family, and anyone else. We’ll see if we can find out more info, like pricing.

Pixel Screenshots suggestions for collections: Pixel Screenshots is an odd app, but it’s seeing an improvement by attempting to automatically suggest screenshots be added to your specific collections. Hopefully, this helps organize your life without much work. I guess I’ll give it a try for the first time in 5 months.

Pixel Screenshots works with work profiles: Pixel Screenshots can now work with your work profile, which is actually a pretty big deal. I could see someone wanting to keep track of stuff as a part of their work account, but that was a previous limitation.

Talk to type in Gboard gets new Voice Toolbar: Gboard is getting a new Voice Toolbar that is supposed to help you dictate to type. This is coming to all Android and Pixel phones.

Modes are here in place of DND: We initially thought this was an Android 16 feature, but instead Modes are now here with this quarterly March release. Modes are an expansion of Do Not Disturb in a way, as Modes can include setting Bedtime, Driving, or Relax “modes” depending on your current situation. You can also create your own. Again, it’s like DND, only with more controls and because DND doesn’t exactly capture all situations.

March Pixel Feature Drop expansions

Google AI expands to Japan : In Japan, Pixel owners can now use Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, see AI Weather reports and the pollen tracker, and AI summaries in Recorder.

: In Japan, Pixel owners can now use Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, see AI Weather reports and the pollen tracker, and AI summaries in Recorder. Google AI expands to Germany : For German users, Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, and the Pixel AI Weather experience is coming too.

: For German users, Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, and the Pixel AI Weather experience is coming too. Satellite SOS expands to Europe, Canada, HI, AK : Yep, those areas can now contact emergency services via satellite when without a cellular connection, at least on the Pixel 9 series.

: Yep, those areas can now contact emergency services via satellite when without a cellular connection, at least on the Pixel 9 series. Gemini Live expands to 45 languages with 2.0 Flash : We’re now up to 45 languages for Gemini Live through Gemini 2.0 Flash.

: We’re now up to 45 languages for Gemini Live through Gemini 2.0 Flash. Multimodal capabilities expands to Pixel 6 and newer and Pixel Fold: Multimodal capabilities in Gemini Live is expanding to the Pixel 6+.

Pixel Watch March Feature Drop

FDA clearance on Loss of Pulse Detection : This was announced last week, but the Pixel Watch 3 has been cleared for Loss of Pulse Detection in the US.

: This was announced last week, but the Pixel Watch 3 has been cleared for Loss of Pulse Detection in the US. Menstrual Health on PW3 : Pixel Watch 3 has added on-device menstrual tracking to help with logging of periods, viewing cycle status, and it can even offer predictions.

: Pixel Watch 3 has added on-device menstrual tracking to help with logging of periods, viewing cycle status, and it can even offer predictions. Greater step accuracy : Google has updated the algorithm on all Pixel Watch devices to try and track steps with greater accuracy. Big step trackers, you’ll have to test this one and get back to us.

: Google has updated the algorithm on all Pixel Watch devices to try and track steps with greater accuracy. Big step trackers, you’ll have to test this one and get back to us. Auto Bedtime Mode on PW2 : Previously only on the Pixel Watch 3, the Auto Bedtime Mode is now on the Pixel Watch 2 and will attempt to recognize when you fall asleep. Once active, it’ll turn off your watch face, disable notifications, and minimize any other watch distractions. It’ll then automatically turn off when you wake.

: Previously only on the Pixel Watch 3, the Auto Bedtime Mode is now on the Pixel Watch 2 and will attempt to recognize when you fall asleep. Once active, it’ll turn off your watch face, disable notifications, and minimize any other watch distractions. It’ll then automatically turn off when you wake. Fast forward and rewind, playback speed controls: All Pixel Watches will soon see new actions to fast forward and rewind, adjust playback speed, and control playback queue when consuming audio content.

There you have it! That’s all that is new in the March Pixel Feature Drop. We’ll continue to update this post as Google gives us even more details and more info, including rollout timing and/or device specifics.

UPDATE: Here’s the breakdown of features and which devices they are available on.

// Google