Google has received clearance from the FDA for its Loss of Pulse feature on the Pixel Watch 3, meaning owners should expect to have this feature up and running on their device in the very near future.

Introduced last year, and already available in select countries, Loss of Pulse detects when a user is pulseless, thereby initiating an emergency response. Events such as cardiac arrest and respiratory arrest (which will lead to cardiac arrest), and overdoses are absolutely time critical. Chances of survival are notably low, especially for unwitnessed arrests and essentially anywhere outside of a hospital setting. With Loss of Pulse, users are given a better chance of getting responders to the location as quickly as possible to begin treatment.

When no pulse is detected by the watch, which is done with a mixture of on-device sensors and AI-driven algorithms, the watch will send out a call to emergency services and provide a location. However, Google does state that Loss of Pulse Detection may not detect every instance of a loss of pulse and is, “not intended for users with preexisting heart conditions or those who require cardiac monitoring.”

This feature will begin rolling out to US users at the end of March.

