Gemini Live is supposed to be an assistant that is there for you at any moment to talk you through an upcoming interview, brainstorm ideas, or have a close-to-normal conversation with AI, if that’s something you need. This month, Google is further expanding Gemini Live capabilities by letting it view your world through a camera or by sharing your screen to get help with something on-device.

You all remember Project Astra that accompanied the launch of Gemini 2.0 in December, right? Because you likely don’t, here’s a recap! Project Astra was shown off as the next-generation assistant that could be with you throughout the day with better dialogue, a better memory, improved latency, and the ability to use your camera on phone as well as in upcoming smart glasses.

Today, Google announced that Gemini Live will soon be able to use the video and screen sharing capabilities of Project Astra through your device. Once live “later this month,” you would be able to fire up Gemini Live and point your camera at objects to ask questions, “collaborate visually,” or get help troubleshooting something. You’ll also be able to fire up Gemini Live and share your screen to get help or info from apps through an assistant that wants to talk to you.

Google shares ideas for this concept that involve asking Gemini Live for help putting together an outfit based on items on screen or to help choose a color to splash onto a vase. As you’ll see in each example, the conversation isn’t as simple as, “What is this object?” and instead is much more complex than you are probably expecting it to be.

You’ll find demos of each below and both are pretty wild. You all ready for this? Once live, you’ll find camera and screen-sharing shortcuts at the bottom of Gemini Live sessions or Gemini make suggest going live depending on the screen.

Gemini Live with Video

Gemini Live with Screenshare

// Google