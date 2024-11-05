We are starting to see the early Black Friday deals pick-up some steam in this first week of November, with Samsung taking a lead in pushing out some very good ones. Today’s top deal might be on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, with instant $3o0 off discounts if you trade in any tablet sitting around your house or office.

GALAXY TAB S10+, S10 ULTRA RECAP: These new tablets from Samsung haven’t received a ton of play because they are large, expensive tablets, but now that they should see several discounts over the coming weeks, we should all become more familiar, especially if a tablet is on our shopping list.

To quickly recap, both have massive AMOLED displays (12.4″ and 14.6″), huge batteries, all of the RAM (12GB for the S10+, up to 16GB for Ultra), minimum storage of 256GB with SD card slots, face unlock and fingerprint readers, included S Pens, and a bunch of AI that Samsung is really into pushing. They do run MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chips, which are not the Qualcomm chips we are used to, but Samsung seems to believe they should be performance beasts.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199 and the Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at $999. See what I mean about being expensive? Saving at least $300 will make these quite reasonable.

$300 OFF MINIMUM: We love this deal because Samsung says they’ll take any “Other Android Tablet” and give you an instant $300 off. That immediately brings the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra to $899 and the Galaxy Tab S10+ to $699. I’d imagine a whole bunch of you have an old Nexus 9 or something in a drawer that could be given to Samsung. Again, they say any other Android tablet and you get $300 off as long as it turns on, doesn’t have a broken screen, and can hold a charge.

Of course, you can get more off with specific devices (here’s the full list). They’ll give you $800 off right now if you give them a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. You could even drop a Galaxy Tab S8+ on Samsung and get $600 off or a Tab S7 and get $350 off. These are pretty great values, although that $300 off thing is pretty crazy if you happen to have a tablet on-hand you paid under that for at full retail.

Need a tablet? Samsung is kind of looking out for you at the moment.

Samsung Deal Link