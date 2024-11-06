Alongside the Pixel patch rollout, Samsung continues its November security update push as well, with Verizon detailing the update for a few more devices.
The two phones we’re seeing the update for are the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you own either of those devices on Verizon, it’s possible that you’ll see the update soon. And like past months, at some point in the near future, we expect Samsung to push it to its entire lineup of eligible phones, tablets, and foldables in giant waves.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS7GXJA
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS7GXJA
- Galaxy Tab S10+: X828USQS2AXJ7
As the update hits more devices, we shall keep you posted.
// Verizon
