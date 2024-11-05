Verizon seems to be a tad early, detailing the November security patch for Pixel phones slightly ahead of Google. On its website where it lists software updates for phones on its network, the carrier shows that the latest security patch for each Pixel phone dating back to the Pixel 6 should start being available as of today, November 5.

The general changelog isn’t too specific, but it does state, “General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations,” in addition to being the most up-to-date security patch. However, the Pixel 9 series has a slightly more detailed changelog.

For example, the Pixel 9 series changelog shows fixes for an assortment of issues, such as Bluetooth range, camera tilt when zooming between cameras, an issue that occasionally prevented Adaptive brightness from activating, as well as an issue that caused white dots to flash under certain conditions. Here are the full details.

Pixel 9 Series Changelog

Security Provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.

Bluetooth Addressed an issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions.

Camera Addressed an issue with camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions.

Sensors Addressed an issue that occasionally prevented Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions.

Touch Addressed an issue when pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions.

User interface General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations.

Display & Graphics Resolved an issue that caused white dots to flash under certain conditions.



Noteworthy for some, each Pixel model device page up to the Pixel 9 series lists the build number as AP3A.241105.007. For the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the build is listed as AP3A.241105.008, a minor difference.

Again, Google hasn’t detailed any of this itself or posted actual builds for flashing/downloading and we’re still waiting for that to happen. You’ll see a separate post when that goes live, which we now assume will be soon.

