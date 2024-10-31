As a part of the October Pixel Feature drop, Google shared that it was planning to push the Pixel Weather app to older Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6. But as is the case with almost every feature drop, the timing was vague or needed a rollout in phases type of schedule, leaving many to wonder when it would finally show up. As it turns out, this is the week!

Owners of the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 have taken to our contact form as well as reddit to share that the Pixel Weather app is available to them through Google Play. And for those who haven’t gone looking, you should now find it as an update in there if you haven’t already.

What’s the deal with the Pixel Weather app and why does it seem to be such a big deal? The answer there is that most people are simply excited about it because it’s a true dedicated weather app from Google. Instead of the old weather experience that looked its age and was accessed as part of Google Search, this Pixel Weather app is modernized and should get better via app updates on Google Play. Sure, it supposedly has AI in it, but it’s more about the expanded set of info it brings to our Pixel phones.

In the image below, you’ll notice the improved animations and better font, improved forecasts (plus the 10-day forecast), little modules for things like UV and sunrise/sunset and pressure (that you can re-arrange), plus true radar. It’s a solid app, although it is by no means perfect. Opening it often takes you to an overview of all locations instead of your current and adding new locations is a process.

Anyways, go look for it on your non-Pixel 9 if you haven’t already by hitting that link below.

Google Play Link: Pixel Weather

Cheers Jimmy!