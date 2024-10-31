OnePlus continued its tradition of announcing its new flagship phone for China today with no word of when or if that device might come to the US. We expect it to, don’t get me wrong, but this is a yearly thing that we still can’t quite understand the point of. Either way, the OnePlus 13 is official for China and will likely some day arrive in the US with all of the specs and smoothness you expect.

What’s new in the OnePlus 13? Since we’re dealing with translations in order to give you this info, it’s hard to tell you the whole story. Instead, we’ll focus on specs and then wait for OnePlus to announce the global/US model that’ll tell the secrets and plans from OnePlus outside of China.

OnePlus 13 specs: Below, we’ve put together the OnePlus 13 and you’ll notice that it does indeed run Android 15 and has the new Snapdragon 8 Elite powering it. This is one of the first devices on the planet to run Qualcomm’s new and improved chip that by all means looks to be a beast on paper. We also have a similar display to last year, triple 50MP rear camera system that is new and still branded with Hasselblad, up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, WiFi 7, and a massive 6000mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging. You also have an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and that IP69 dust and water resistance that we talked about earlier this week, a first for the industry.

OS : Android 15 (ColorOS 15.0)

: Android 15 (ColorOS 15.0) Chip : Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, Adreno 830 GPU)

: Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, Adreno 830 GPU) Display : 6.82″ QHD+ AMOLED (3168×1440, 1-120Hz, 510ppi, 4500 nits)

: 6.82″ QHD+ AMOLED (3168×1440, 1-120Hz, 510ppi, 4500 nits) Cameras (rear) : 50MP main (f/1.6, 23mm), 50MP telephoto (f/2.6, 73mm), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 15mm)

: 50MP main (f/1.6, 23mm), 50MP telephoto (f/2.6, 73mm), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.0, 15mm) Camera (front) : 32MP (f/2.4)

: 32MP (f/2.4) RAM : 12GB/16GB/24GB LPDDR5X

: 12GB/16GB/24GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 Battery : 6000mAh (100W wired charging, 50W wireless)

: 6000mAh (100W wired charging, 50W wireless) Connectivity : WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC

: WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Durability : IP69

: IP69 Other : USB 3.2 (Type-C), stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint, IR remote

: USB 3.2 (Type-C), stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint, IR remote Size : 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm; 213g

: 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm; 213g Colors: White, Obsidian, Blue

As for the rest of the story, you have to understand that this phone runs OnePlus’ ColorOS skin on top of Android, so it’ll be a bit different than the OxygenOS skin we get here. There will be AI-related features (many of which are a part of the OnePlus Android 15 update), a focus on gaming, and rear finishes of both faux leather and glass.

Speaking of design, OnePlus is using a flatter display for the first time in years, with flat metal edges to go with it. The focus on flat for design is the industry trend of the moment and we’re here for it. Google did it with the Pixel 9 and delivered the best phones of the year, while Samsung has also made the switch in recent years. Be gone, curves!

The OnePlus 13 is launching in China, but again, we fully anticipate a launch in the US before long. You noting this device as one that could be in your pocket?

// OnePlus