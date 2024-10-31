Google announced a bunch of news concerning both Android developers and Android users this week, with the key points for people like us (regular ol’ consumers) being upcoming changes for Google Play.

A major change you will begin to see on app listings is the ability for developers to include portrait videos with their listings, allowing users to get a fullscreen or “immersive” look at what any particular app details. Google says this will help increase engagement for developers.

Similarly, Google announced interest pickers for Android games earlier this year, but this week it’s announced that the same interest picker is now also coming to regular Android apps. So if you’re into Weather or Music apps, you’ll be able to specify that directly inside of Google Play.

Also new, Google is adding Cart Abandonment Reminders to the UI of the Play store, which are labeled as, “Gentle reminders about abandoned shopping carts,” to help nudge users to complete purchases. These new reminders are pictured above. And if that wasn’t enough, users can now use fingerprint or facial recognition for a faster checkout experience.

If you’re Android developer and want to get into the nitty gritty of increased Android SDK release frequency, or maybe the news that Gemini is coming to Android Studio, you can follow the links below to read Google’s dedicated blog posts on each thing.

Lots of fun changes inbound.

