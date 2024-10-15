What’s that, you thought the Android 15 update didn’t bring with it a bunch of new features for your Pixel devices? You have to remember that Android versions are often more background-focused these days, with foundational changes being made to the OS that other phone manufacturers and developers can take advantage of. All of the forward-facing changes and fun comes in Pixel Feature Drops, which we most definitely are getting at this time.

That’s right, the Android 15 update today also happens to be the October 2024 Pixel Feature Drop and there is a bunch of new and expanded stuff to talk about here.

Prepare yourselves! Let’s talk first about everything new in the October Pixel Feature Drop for Google’s line-up of Pixel phones.

Theft Protection : The new Theft Protection suite started rolling out last week and we’ve talked a lot about it here. It is now officially here with Android 15 for the Pixel 6 and above.

: The new Theft Protection suite started rolling out last week and we’ve talked a lot about it here. It is now officially here with Android 15 for the Pixel 6 and above. Private Space : Android 15’s new Private Space, where you can hide sensitive apps behind your secure lock is here on the Pixel 6 and above.

: Android 15’s new Private Space, where you can hide sensitive apps behind your secure lock is here on the Pixel 6 and above. Pixel Weather app : The new Pixel Weather that debuted on the Pixel 9 series is rolling out to older Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 on up.

: The new Pixel Weather that debuted on the Pixel 9 series is rolling out to older Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 on up. Pollen Data Block : As a part of Pixel Weather, Google is adding a new pollen tracker to show pollen index levels, pollen types, and forecasts to help you better manage seasonal allergies. Google says this is available in France, Germany, Italy, and UK.

: As a part of Pixel Weather, Google is adding a new pollen tracker to show pollen index levels, pollen types, and forecasts to help you better manage seasonal allergies. Google says this is available in France, Germany, Italy, and UK. Gemini Extensions for Pixel Screenshots : For Gemini users, you can ask it to use Pixel Screenshots to find information you have saved or taken screenshots of. Assuming it works, Google says it should “instantly” take you to a screenshot you were looking for. This is rolling out to the Pixel 9 series in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

: For Gemini users, you can ask it to use Pixel Screenshots to find information you have saved or taken screenshots of. Assuming it works, Google says it should “instantly” take you to a screenshot you were looking for. This is rolling out to the Pixel 9 series in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia. Astrophotography: For the Pixel 6 and above, you can now manually flip to the Astrophotography mode by opening Night Sight and sliding the little night timer to “Astro.”

Night Sight for Instagram : Google is rolling out Night Sight capabilities within the Instagram app’s camera experience. This should be available globally for the Pixel 6 and up, just not for any of the A series phones.

: Google is rolling out Night Sight capabilities within the Instagram app’s camera experience. This should be available globally for the Pixel 6 and up, just not for any of the A series phones. Underwater Photography and Video : If you own a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can take your phone, slap a waterproof case on it, and take “improved underwater photography and video recording.”

: If you own a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can take your phone, slap a waterproof case on it, and take “improved underwater photography and video recording.” Object Temperature Sensor : The temperature sensor (Thermometer app) on the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new and more intuitive way to check temps by using the camera as a viewfinder, will give you live readings, and can save measurements to your recent results.

: The temperature sensor (Thermometer app) on the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new and more intuitive way to check temps by using the camera as a viewfinder, will give you live readings, and can save measurements to your recent results. Widget Discovery: A new Widget Discovery feature can recommend categories of widgets and even provide a preview of what they can do for you. This is available to the Pixel 6 and above.

Adaptive Vibration : The Adaptive Vibration setting from Android 15 Beta 2 is here and “adjusts your phone’s vibrations based on your environment.” This is for the Pixel 7 and above.

: The Adaptive Vibration setting from Android 15 Beta 2 is here and “adjusts your phone’s vibrations based on your environment.” This is for the Pixel 7 and above. Next Gen Call Screen : The newest version of Call Screen is expanding to the UK and Japan for the Pixel 6 and above.

: The newest version of Call Screen is expanding to the UK and Japan for the Pixel 6 and above. Gemini Live (audio) : Gemini Live is now available on the Pixel 6 and above in France, Germany, Brazil, India, Spain, and Latin America.

: Gemini Live is now available on the Pixel 6 and above in France, Germany, Brazil, India, Spain, and Latin America. Audio Magic Eraser: Google has expanded its Audio Magic Eraser to all Pixel 8 devices globally, as well as in limited markets for the Pixel 9 series.

Because Google also happens to make a device called the Pixel Tablet and has pushed out a steady stream of tablet-focused improvements to Android in recent years, they now have separate Pixel Feature Drop lists for big screens. Well, they do this time because Android 15 is bringing a number of new goodies.

For the Pixel Tablet’s October Pixel Feature Drop, we have the following:

Cast to nearby Pixel devices : In the “next few weeks,” Google is planning a new feature that will let you cast media from your Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone. You’ll simply bring the devices close together and things like Spotify or YouTube should be easily movable between them. Once available, this should work on the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

: In the “next few weeks,” Google is planning a new feature that will let you cast media from your Pixel Tablet to your Pixel phone. You’ll simply bring the devices close together and things like Spotify or YouTube should be easily movable between them. Once available, this should work on the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Notification Dismissals/Syncing : Ever leave your Pixel Tablet sitting around for days only to come back to it and notice very old notifications sitting around? Google is letting Pixel phones and the Tablet now talk to each other to sync those notifications between the two, so if you dismiss on one, it’ll do so on the other. This needs to be enabled and we’re trying to find out where exactly it lives. Once live, it should work on the Pixel 6+ and up.

: Ever leave your Pixel Tablet sitting around for days only to come back to it and notice very old notifications sitting around? Google is letting Pixel phones and the Tablet now talk to each other to sync those notifications between the two, so if you dismiss on one, it’ll do so on the other. This needs to be enabled and we’re trying to find out where exactly it lives. Once live, it should work on the Pixel 6+ and up. Panel Screensaver : An always-on home controller can now show to let you control your smart home when your Pixel Tablet is docked and charging.

: An always-on home controller can now show to let you control your smart home when your Pixel Tablet is docked and charging. Photo Frame Actions : The photo frame screensaver on your Pixel Tablet will now let you share the photos it shows, just like your old Nest Hubs used to.

: The photo frame screensaver on your Pixel Tablet will now let you share the photos it shows, just like your old Nest Hubs used to. Clock Screensavers: There are new clock screensavers! Yay.

Here is the official availability list for everything we just talked about above:

Alright, finally, the Pixel Buds now support talking to Gemini without taking your phone out, plus you can even talk to Gemini Live. This is available on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the original Pixel Buds.

As is always the case, everything we’ve talked about should start rolling out as soon as today, but could take some time before it hits your device. All we can tell you is to keep an eye out.

// Google