Last week, Google released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1, but didn’t include the Pixel 9 lineup. That has now changed, sort of.

Beta 1.1 is now available for all Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with apparent exception to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Builds for those devices are still missing as of this very moment, but we suspect that to change once the devices are actually available. Today you can find builds for Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The build info for this Android 15 QPR1 beta can be found below:

Release date: August 29, 2024

Build: AP41.240726.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2024

Google Play services: 24.26.32

For changes, Google lists a fix for an issue that was causing unexpected device restarts.

Google releases these quarterly (QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release) and lets us test them, because they are large updates. They also are typically linked to Pixel Feature Drops. For this Android 15 QPR1, we’ll see it go stable in December 2024 after the next several months of testing.

If interested, you can download from the following links to get started (QPR1 is already live in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates):