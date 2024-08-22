Android 15 QPR1 Beta Now Available to Pixel Devices!

Google told us to get ready for Android 15 QPR1 about a week ago, right as the Pixel 9 was announced. Today, they went ahead and released it for almost all of the still-supported Pixel devices.

At the moment, Google is only listing the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a as a part of this release. The Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet are on the list as well. I can’t imagine that the Pixel 9 series won’t be added shortly, since it was added to the regular Android 15 beta moments ago.

The build info for this Android 15 QPR1 beta can be found below:

Release date: August 22, 2024

Build: AP41.240726.009

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2024

Google Play services: 24.26.32

At this time, Google isn’t saying what’s new, so we’ll get to installing it on a Pixel 8 Pro to report back. B

ut for those unfamiliar with a QPR release, understand that this is a bigger update than the typical monthly security patch builds. Google releases these quarterly (QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release) and lets us test them, because they are large updates. They also are typically tied to Pixel Feature Drops. For this Android 15 QPR1, we’ll see it go stable in December 2024 after the next several months of testing.

If interested, you can download from the following links to get started (QPR1 is already live in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates):

// Google