Gmail has a relatively robust search feature, but what if you could literally ask a question to your inbox and have it spit out results? Google is introducing this exact feature with Gmail Q&A, a Gemini-powered function that allows Gmail users to utilize AI to help find things.

For a few examples, when you open up Gmail Q&A, you can ask Gemini to show you read or unread emails from a specific date, get statuses on recent orders, or you can get even more specific with regards to information found deep inside of emails. It looks like a pretty handy feature, honestly.

Today, we’re excited to announce that the Gmail Q&A feature is rolling out now on Android devices and coming soon to iOS. Gmail Q&A offers similar functionality as the side panel on the web. You can ask Gemini questions about your inbox or to do things like find specific details in your emails, show you unread messages, view messages from a specific sender, or summarize emails about a topic in your inbox.

Google specifies that Gmail Q&A will also soon be able to access your Drive files, opening up even more functionality. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Workspace customers with the following account types can begin to access Gmail Q&A today: Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium users. iOS will also get to play with this down the road.

// Google