Samsung February Updates List: Galaxy S23, Fold 5 and Flip 5

The list of Samsung devices receiving the February update is growing by the day and there is a chance you already saw some of the updates we are about to share. We’re slow this month, sorry.

The Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S20 series, Flip 5 and Fold 5, and the Flip 3 and Fold 3 are all seeing the Samsung February update so far. This update is minor, so don’t get too excited about just yet. This is a security patch and nothing more, although there could always be behind-the-scenes bug fixes in there too.

List of Samsung February Updates: Below is the current list of devices in the US which have seen this update, with their build numbers. We’ll continue updating this as the month goes on.

Galaxy S23 : UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQS2BXAD Galaxy S23+ : UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQS2BXAD Galaxy S23 Ultra : UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQS2BXAD Galaxy S20 : TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS8HXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS8HXA1 Galaxy S20+ : TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS8HXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS8HXA1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS8HXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS8HXA1 Galaxy S20 FE : TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSCHXA1

: TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQSCHXA1 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.F731USQS2BXAD Galaxy Z Fold 5 : UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS2BXAD

: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQS2BXAD Galaxy Z Flip 3 : UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS6HXAC

: UP1A.231005.007.F711USQS6HXAC Galaxy Z Fold 3: UP1A.231005.007.F926USQS5HXAC

To check for these updates, you’ll head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.