The monthly update that blesses your Google Pixel phone arrives today, well, for most of you. Google is pushing out the December Android update to Pixel phones from the Pixel 3a up through the Pixel 5a. You’ll notice I didn’t mention the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and that’s because their update won’t get here until next week.

Oh, this also happens to be a Pixel Feature Drop month, so you not only get the fresh security patches, you get new features to play with. What a treat to end 2021.

Currently, we are seeing new 12.0.0 files for Pixel 5a (SQ1A.211205.008), Pixel 5 (SQ1A.211205.008), Pixel 4a 5G (SQ1A.211205.008), Pixel 4a (SQ1A.211205.008), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SQ1A.211205.008), and Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (SQ1A.211205.008).

Once we know the Pixel 6 build numbers and see them posted, we’ll update this post.

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

