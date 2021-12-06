Pluto TV Gets Integrated Into Google TV

Google detailed this morning that the Pluto TV service is getting integrated deep into Google TV. What does that mean? It means you can now set Pluto TV as your service of choice in the Live TV tab, plus you will now also see Pluto TV recommendations pop up on the For You tab should you choose to let it.

As detailed by Google, “Starting today, we’re partnering with Pluto TV so you can access more than 300 free live TV channels on Google TV. Visit the Live tab to see what’s on now or check out the Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. This new integration with Pluto TV will be available on all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.”

As mentioned, you’ll see Pluto TV integration pop up on your Google TV device over the coming weeks. In the meantime, go back to watching your cowboy porn, aka Yellowstone.

