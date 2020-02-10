Tomorrow is Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, the event where Samsung will unveil a whole bunch of new Galaxy products.

Due to the nature of this industry, we have a pretty good idea as to what exactly Samsung will be showcasing, so let’s go over what to expect, then let’s see what you’re most excited for. As of right now, we’re anticipating a bunch of new phones, new earbuds, new smart speaker, and maybe even some surprises.

Unpacked 2020, we’re ready for you.

Galaxy S20 Lineup

The big announcement will be for the new Galaxy S20 lineup, consisting of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. We have already seen loads of press renders and have even gone over reported specs for each device, with all three of them sounding like solid upgrades over most phones you might have now.

Specs: Galaxy S20 Lineup.

The major improvements we can look forward to include a 120Hz refresh rate for the display (up from the standard 60Hz of past Galaxy devices), a monstrous Space Zoom-branded 100x zoom feature for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, up to 16GB RAM with the S20 Ultra, 8K video recording, very large batteries, as well as the latest One UI 2.0 build running atop Android 10. Oh, and 5G connectivity if you’re into that sorta thing.

Something else we might see from these phones is Samsung’s own competitor to Apple’s AirDrop. Detailed in a leak, the service would allow Galaxy owners to send files and other miscellaneous media to SmartThings devices and other Galaxy owners. While sharing is fun, the initial details for Samsung’s Quick Share make the service seem rather limited in terms of functionality, but we won’t know for sure until Samsung details it in full.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

And of course, this wouldn’t be a Galaxy launch without talking about what you’ll be getting for free if you pre-order a new device. According to a retailer leak, anyone who pre-orders a Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive a free pair of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds+ earbuds. Cool, right? We’ll talk about those below.

That leads us to what we don’t know for sure and that’s pricing. The latest information circulating the web claims that prices will start at $999 for the Galaxy S20, $1,199 for the Galaxy S20+, and $1,399 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Considering the specs and looking at last year’s Galaxy S10 pricing, these prices seem completely plausible. Get ready for a hurting on the ol’ wallet.

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung surprised all of us last night during the Oscars when they played an ad on TV for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip foldable. While we still think that is one of the worst names ever, there’s no doubt that this device looks cool. Before last night, we had already seen it via press renders and even hands-on photos, but last night’s ad confirmed 100% what to expect in terms of appearance.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip is reported to be around $1,400, with specs including a 6.7″ AMOLED display at Full HD+ (2636×1080) that features some sort of new “Ultra Thin Glass” covering when unfolded, 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.0 storage (no SD slot), 10MP front camera embedded within the display, 3,300mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 855+ processor.

If you were to compare Samsung’s Z Flip to Motorola’s new foldable Razr (unboxing and tour video!), the specs alone should have you leaning towards what Samsung is offering. If the price holds up at $1,400, it’ll also be less expensive than the Razr, too. What we’re saying is, RIP, Razr.

If you’re hoping to get a Z Flip, carrier availability is somewhat cloudy. It was initially reported that the device might be an AT&T exclusive, but as we have gotten closer to release, you may end up seeing it on other carriers and an unlocked model. We’ll know exact and official availability tomorrow.

Galaxy Buds+

You may have learned recently that we’re big time Samsung fanboys around here, constantly using our current pairs of Galaxy Buds. Well, a Buds+ model is coming, complete with not just a higher price, but improved specifications.

According to a leak that took place last week, the Buds+ model will have larger batteries (85mAh vs. 58mAh), multi-device connection capability, 2-way dynamic speaker setup (woofer + tweeter), more microphones, plus a new app for iOS users. Full spec sheet below.

Buds vs. Buds+

According to that same leak, Buds+ will have a price of $149. Considering how much we love these buds, that ain’t bad. As I detailed before, those who pre-order a Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra will be getting a pair for free which you can’t argue with at all.

Galaxy Home Mini

At long last, Samsung may be releasing a Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker. Instead of the larger speaker that was first detailed what feels like years ago, this will be the Galaxy Home Mini.

While details are still somewhat scarce, this product isn’t all too confusing. It’s a Samsung-powered smart speaker that should be able to connect to plenty of SmartThings-enabled devices, good for controlling smart home things. You’ll presumably be able to play music from it, check the weather, plus all sorts of other things, all thanks to Bixby.

For pricing, expect Galaxy Home Mini to be under $100, with Korean pricing reported to be 99,000 KRW. That’s around $83 USD.

New Smartwatch?

We imagine if Samsung intended on launching a new Galaxy smartwatch at Unpacked 2020, we’d have already reports about it or leaked details. Because we haven’t heard anything like that, I wouldn’t put money on it. However, you never know.

What are you most looking forward to?