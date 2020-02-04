With a week to go before the Galaxy S20 is official, Samsung just can’t contain itself. The electronics giant mistakenly posted a case for the upcoming Galaxy S20 to its own web shop, putting the phone and its design on display before they were supposed to.

The listing is for the Galaxy S20 LED Cover, which has a backside that lights up with LEDs. This type of case isn’t new to Samsung phones, but the fact that it confirms both the front and rear designs of the phone is noteworthy. Not that we didn’t believe these leaks, we just love seeing official imagery.

Since this is the Galaxy S20, we can see the single, centered hole-punch camera up front with minimal bezel around. On the backside, well, that’s where we get the defining characteristics for each of the S20 phones. This Galaxy S20 model will sport a triple rear camera setup with flash, while the others should have an extra camera (ToF in S20 Plus, ToF + 100x Space Zoom in Ultra).

These images also confirm the button setup, with volume and power on the right side. RIP forever, Bixby button.

There are few surprising remaining for the Galaxy S20 line, now we only need them in hand to get to testing. We need these cameras. We need these displays. We need it all.

// Samsung | WinFuture