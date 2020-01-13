These Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Specs Sound Wild

When Samsung announces the Galaxy S20 line-up in a few weeks, they may as well just walk onto stage, say “Hello,” post a specs list on a large screen, drop the mic, and walk away. The latest leak of the top-tier Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G paints the picture of a device you will probably never fully take advantage of.

According to XDA’s Max Weinbach, the man who posted the first pictures of the Galaxy S20+, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (what a dumb name) will feature the following specs:

Cameras : 108MP main, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical, 12MP ultra-wide; here’s the setup with a 100x “Space Zoom” too.

: 108MP main, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical, 12MP ultra-wide; here’s the setup with a 100x “Space Zoom” too. Battery : 5000mAh with 45W fast charging (0-100% in 74 min)

: 5000mAh with 45W fast charging (0-100% in 74 min) Storage : 128GB/256GB/512GB (SD support up to 1TB)

: 128GB/256GB/512GB (SD support up to 1TB) RAM: 12GB and 16GB options

Pick your jaw up off the ground and nod in acceptance.

While I’m assuming the display will be tablet-sized with a super high refresh rate that will eat into battery, 5000mAh is the capacity we are here for. Top that with more storage than you will ever fill, more RAM than you will ever put to use, and cameras that are determined to own the smartphone category, and Samsung’s 2020 is looking awesome.

Seriously, though, the naming thing needs an industry makeover.