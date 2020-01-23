We were so hyped on seeing fresh Galaxy S20 Ultra renders this morning that we completely missed that 91 mobiles also posted up new renders for the Galaxy S20 (above) and Galaxy S20+. Sweet!

We have already seen these devices via previously published CAD renders, but these are definitely more along the lines of press renders. With them, we can see the front, back, and sides of the devices in all of their glass and metal glory.

Galaxy S20+

Thanks to all of the leaks we’ve seen, there isn’t much we don’t know about these phones. You can view the reported specs here, but the big stuff includes a whole lotta cameras with high megapixel counts, 120Hz refresh rate capable displays, no headphone jacks, ultrasonic fingerprint readers, plus centered front camera cutouts for the Infinity-O displays.

If you’re a Samsung fan, you have to be pretty ecstatic for these phones. Everything is aligning for these to be killer devices, and from the renders we’ve seen, they look really good.

Galaxy S20+

// 91 mobiles