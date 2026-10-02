To kickoff the week, Google made a big final push to rid remaining Android devices of Google Assistant and switch them to Gemini. Since Gemini is the all powerful AI tool and Google has bet its entire future on it, the idea here is that this is an upgrade over Assistant as Gemini should be able to handle even more tasks, including those that are far more complex.

In recent weeks or months, we’ve seen the responses as Assistant has disappeared and users are forced onto Gemini. The general vibes with Gemini in places like Android Auto are mostly bad, but Google Home users have also felt the pain of an LLM who needs to make proper decisions with regularity in order to quickly and painlessly run simple commands.

Gemini replaces Assistant, people are mad

Now that Gemini is truly here and Assistant is essentially no more, the uptick in venting from users has only increased. One set of users owns Google’s Pixel phones, and they’ve created a lengthy reddit thread where the discussion is a touch more in-depth than we usually see from these topics. Instead of just calling Gemini “trash” or “worthless,” many have pointed out things like the fact that LLMs being non-deterministic in situations where we need them to be deterministic (like as an assistant to get things done), seems odd. Others have tried their best to help tame the LLM with instructions to not just make shit up or constantly change responses to please us.

The entire thread started because the OP had a back and forth with Gemini after it replied with opposite answers in two instances to the same exact question. The conversation apparently concluded by admitting it was pattern-matching the user’s inputs instead of verifying the code and that it was automatically trying to be “helpful.”

But since we’re talking specifically about how useful Google Assistant was in comparison to Gemini, others have pointed out that it doesn’t seem capable of running some home automation routines that Assistant could handle in seconds. Others have issues playing music or finding new songs or sending texts to friends as they drive, but many are sick of Gemini telling them wrong info so frequently that they don’t feel it can be relied upon.

In my own personal experience, I’m certainly with the crowd who has a mixed experience. I don’t use Gemini often, outside of setting reminders and alarms and looking up the occasional recipe or simple piece of info. But I’ve also dealt with frustrating issues in Android Auto, like it failing to navigate to my mom’s house by voice. It still can’t to this day, even if I try spelling her name.

If you need to see other examples, the Android Auto and Google Home subreddits are the perfect places to go.

It’s not all bad, though. Some users have had “a pretty decent experience with Gemini,” like for creating shopping lists from their kitchen whiteboard or having no issues with regular Google Home-related commands on their phone or Android Auto. One person even said how “lucky” they feel for not having experienced any of the issues that so many others shared.

Fix Gemini with instructions in Personal Intelligence

Gemini is here, so if you want to continue to get Assistant-like controls from it, you may want to try and fix some of its issues. One way you can attempt to do that is by offering it instructions in your Personal Intelligence settings.

If you head into the Gemini app and open its Settings section, you should see an option for Personal Intelligence. Within there, you’ll see toggles for Memory and the Daily Brief, as well as other sections for Connected Apps and “Instructions for Gemini.” It’s in that last section you’ll want to head to.

In “Instructions for Gemini,” this is where you can tell Gemini to structure responses or to save personal information about you. One user suggested adding instructions as follows, “If I make a statement that conflicts with objective data and analysis from other sources, highlight the discrepancy and request clarification.” They claim this has considerably cut back on Gemini acting as a yes-man. You could even just tell it to be more objective, data-driven, and to stop using annoying catchphrases.

In the end, Gemini is a tool and it might not work properly out of the box. Setting up some instructions for it would be worth a try.