Samsung has a new SmartTag available starting this November, the SmartTag 3. Priced at $30 a pop (or a 4-pack for $99), it’s smaller and lighter device, but comes with a battery life listed at 550 days. That’s a long time, so long as you’re using it under “standard usage” definitions.

New features like an Expanded Compass View which will help users find tagged items from farther away, plus Samsung highlights new proactive alerts to help users stay informed, “without constantly checking.”

Size wise, the company says its 35% smaller by volume and 33% lighter than the previous SmartTag 2. And for families who use both Android and iOS, SmartTag 3 is cross compatible, which is a major upgrade.

SmartTag 3 will be available in November, priced at $30.

// Samsung