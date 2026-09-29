Facer announced an updated storefront for Wear OS (and Apple Watch) users this week, complete with dedicated sections like For You, Watch Brands, Entertainment, Sports, and plenty more.

You’ll also find the Looks feature which lets people share photos and videos of their watches, hopefully inspiring you to try something new. “Its new prominent placement brings that community inspiration right into discovery,” Facer said in its announcement.

Timex partnership: Facer also announced a new partnership with Timex, stating that an official collection will be coming this fall. If that doesn’t excite you enough, Facer also said an Angry Birds collection and Sonic collection is in production. That’s neat.

The updated storefront is now live, so have a look at it yourself.