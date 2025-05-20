During Google I/O’s opening keynote today, Google once again showed off its new Android XR platform and how Gemini will power the brains of it. They talked about both headsets and glasses, but since all of our interest is really in the glasses side of this equation, they shared some news on hardware there.

Google confirmed that Samsung will indeed not only launch a headset, they’ll also make a pair of glasses for Android XR. This was previously rumored. While the headset (Project Moohan) should still launch later in 2025, the glasses are mostly a mystery, we just know that Samsung is making a pair alongside a couple of other companies.

Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, two big players in the eyewear game, are both making Android XR glasses too. Again, Google was light on the details, but you will have choices for your Android XR glasses at some point and won’t simply have to go with whatever Samsung launches.

As far as a timing for arrival goes, Google said today that they are letting trusted testers wear prototypes in the wild and will report back on availability in the “coming months.” To not miss anything, they are letting you sign-up for an Android XR-specific newsletter (here).

// Google