Following last week’s Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6 release without update files for the Pixel 11 series, Google has followed up with another update today that brings support for their newest phones. Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6.1 is now available.

This is actually an update for all of the still-supported Pixel phones, but it should be minor and the important note here is the support for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Release date September 29, 2026 Builds CP41.260831.007.A3

CP41.260831.011 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-08-05 Google Play services 26.28.33

We have two build numbers in Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6.1: CP41.260831.011 for all of the Pixel 11 series devices; and CP41.260831.007.A3 for all other Pixel devices.

Google did not include a changelog and simply pointed out one known issues with Beta 6.1 for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold:

Pixel 11 Pro Fold users may have to re-enroll Face Unlock.

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

// Google