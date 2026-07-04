The Nothing Phone (1), the original phone from Nothing that launched back in 2022, has reached end of life. After only being promised 4 years of support, we have officially reached the 4-year mark and Nothing announced that this is the end of its software lifescycle.

To mark the moment, Nothing will release the July 2026 security patch with some general improvements and bug fixes, and try to stabilize the system.

If we look back at the launch, this was a phone that we barely new even if it was important to Nothing. We learned that they would hype devices in the same way that OnePlus did, by trickling out feature reveals over several weeks to keep the device in headlines and on your radar. Unfortunately, they roped in a bunch of US media during that launch, only to admit at the final moment that the phone would never officially release here. It was a bit of a bummer.

This phone wasn’t the most high-end of flagship devices. It sported a 1080p display and mid-tier Qualcomm chip, but was still the first example of what Nothing wanted to do with a phone, which was all mostly good. It gave us the first Glyph lighting system and a taste of Nothing’s excellent software. It also showcased their fun design ideas that aren’t always a hit (ex: Phone 3).

It’s now 2026 and Nothing has pushed out a number of phones, including the lovely Nothing Phone (4a) Pro that we reviewed a few months back. Nothing has really dialed in the mid-range phone at this point and is a leader in the category. Their phones are good enough that you should probably consider them alongside your Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones if you care a lot about software, battery life, and design while looking to save some money. Even the low-end Nothing Phone (4a) is pretty great.

But if we look back at the original Nothing Phone (1), we were promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Nothing says it completed that 3rd OS update with Android 15 and has now hit the 4-year mark for security patches. They do believe this phone should still last owners a while, although it’ll quickly be behind on current security.

What do we think about Nothing phones these days?